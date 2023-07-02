For Vershaun lee and Ramsey Vesey junior, the love for boxing started at a young age.

“When I was five, I started going out for Vesconey Tigers in East Moline,” Lee said. “We trained there for a couple months then they started fighting us. As we got older and older, we started going to bigger tournaments. Kept working at it and got good at it. That’s when we started our own club here.

It just became a routine for us,” Vesey junior said. “Get out of school and once homework was done, get to the gym. It became part of our lives.

The journey since has taken them to the highest of highs in the sport.

“It started when I was five and it’s just been a long process to get where I am now so just to see everything I’ve done the last 17-18 years now, it’s finally starting to pay off for the biggest moment of my life. The start of it. One step away from going to the Olympics.”

“It is hard and a lot of people don’t see that part. The behind the scenes of it. A lot of work. A lot of repetition. Even though you meet a guy that you beat before he could have added something to his game. You have to add more to yours. It’s nerve wrecking.:

“I’m going in there to dominate and not make any fight close. Get them out of the ring as quick as I can. To come out on top, it’ll be the greatest feeling ever but I understand the job isn’t done. There is more to do so I’m focused on the bigger picture which is the Olympics. It’s just part of the game.”

Lee has qualified for the Olympic Trials this December in Lafayette Louisiana in the 139 pound class. His cousin, Vesey junior at 125 is one tournament away from joining him, preparing for his qualifying match in Pueblo, Colorado in September.



Lee got the job at the summer golden gloves festival in Philadelphia, earning one of the just two spots out of 100 from the four qualifier tournaments. Vesey Junior trying to grab one of the final two..



“I had 100 people in my weight class and then you fight every day until it gets down to eight before a championship crowns the final two. There’s only four of those in a year.”

Both knowing the goal at hand, they’re ready to fight it out. I know I’ll be focused and more than ready. Just have to take care of business first. Preparation is key. I’m there to dominate and not make any fight close. Just get them out of the right as quick as I can. “