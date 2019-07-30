Rock Island business owner says dance club shooting is isolated, downtown still safe

Rock Island Police are still searching for a gunman tonight after shots rang out at a dance club.

It happened around 2:45 Sunday morning.

Police say two people were shot and another person was also injured during the incident.

They’re all expected to be okay.

A handful of business owners and employees in the District say although a shooting so close to shop is concerning, they’re not worried about the overall safety of the area.

Michelle Royal says she’s been in Downtown Rock Island for 23 years and has never seen or heard a gun go off.

She says yesterday’s shooting is certainly surprising but feels confident that it was an isolated incident.

“I think other downtowns have had those problems and so to have this end up on our doorstep, there’s a concern there, but I don’t think it’s something I would typically expect to happen every weekend. As a matter of fact, it may not happen again for another decade,” says Royal, who owns Hickey Brothers Cigar Store off of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Royal credits police presence with keeping the district safe.

Rock Island police say the shooting is still under investigation.