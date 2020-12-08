Rock Island church hosts curbside collection for local nonprofits in need

The church women’s ministry is hosting Operation Curbside Christmas to help out 5 local organizations in need this year. Those groups are the local domestic abuse shelter, Rock Island Christian Care, Pregnancy Resources, Youth Hope and Safe Families.

Sheila Kuriscak, the director of Christian education and the women’s ministry, said they changed their usual holiday celebration to serve the community.

“We knew that this year would be different, so we were trying to think how we could still celebrate and still have some kind of an event, and it just dawned on us that we should think about our community,” she said.

The donation list for the agencies are listed below:

Pregnancy Resources – Gift bags filled with personal gifts for women clients: Lotion, stationary, journals, candles, winter accessories, etc.

Youth Hope – New games or toys for boys or girls ages 6-11 years. Please wrap the gifts separately and put a post-it note on the gift indicating what it is and if it is for a boy or girl. Do not put anything on the gift saying it’s from you, so parents can give the gifts to their children.

Rock Island Christian Care – Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex or food napkins.

Local Domestic Abuse Shelter – Socks, hats, gloves, mittens for women or children.

Safe Families – Cash or check gifts to help with the cost of hosting a child. Your gift can be cash, or you can write a check to Edgewood Baptist Church with “Safe Families” in the memo.

To find out more, visit https://www.edgewoodbaptist.net/featuredeoperationchristmascurbside.html.