Rock Island County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and three additional death on Thursday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,353 and deaths are at 298.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 4 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13

