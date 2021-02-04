Rock Island County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and three additional death on Thursday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,353 and deaths are at 298.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 70s

4 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

