Rock Island County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and three additional death on Thursday.
The total number of cases in county is at 12,353 and deaths are at 298.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.
There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 4 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 1 woman in her 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 man in his 70s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 4 men in their 20s
- 1 boy in his teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
