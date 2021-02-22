Rock Island County reports 52 new cases for the past two days

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 over the past two days, with 18 from Sunday and 34 from Monday.

The cases from Sunday were reported today due to the state’s disease reporting system not working.

The county now has 12,784 cases overall.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.

There are currently 17 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases from Sunday are:

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

2 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl younger than 13

And the new cases from Monday are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

3 men in their 60s

7 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 20s

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.