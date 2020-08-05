Rock Island-Milan School District to begin school year with full remote learning

School starts Thursday for students in the Rock Island-Milan School District, but kids won’t be stepping back into the classroom.

The district will begin the fall semester with all remote learning. That will be the case until Labor Day at least.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence says, “Our families can expect that students will be online. Our day starts from 8:30 until 1:30 That’s five hours of academic instruction, and interaction with teachers.”

He says the district has been working for months trying to ensure that all families will have access to technology.

“Contact your school principal. Contact us here at the Administration Center. We want to ensure that every family has a Chromebook for their children as well as internet connectivity,” says Lawrence. “We have hot spots we’ve given out to families, and right now we have something new. We call it Rockfi. It’s our own brand of putting some high power routers in the community.

Virtual instruction is expected to last until at least Labor Day, depending on the spread of the virus.

When students, and teachers do return to the school building, there will be some changes.



“Masks will be on, social distancing of 6-ft as much as possible. Washing of hands, not passing and sharing of items cleanliness in the classrooms,” says Lawrence.

Superintendent Lawrence says, while staff is ready for the students return, safety is their number one priority.

Lawrence says, “Everyone wants to do their best in getting back to a point where we can all see each other in person.”

Superintendent Lawrence says, the remote option of learning fives the district more time to prepare for students returning to campus.