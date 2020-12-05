Rock Island Parks offers holiday fun … social-distanced style

Rock Island Parks and Recreation will bring Christmas cheer with many ways to have fun while staying socially distanced.

Santa can tell your children they’ve been good, but need to clean their room more, a news release says. Have Santa compliment good grades or an accomplishment!

Registration fee is $5 for a letter, and you can add on a personalized video for an additional $5.. Call 309-732-7275 or register online at www.rigov.org/ePark to register and fill out a form with information about your child. Deadline to register is Dec. 12.

Parks staff will deliver and place signage and 20 “rotten eggs” in someone yards if you want to “Grinch” them.

After 24 hours Parks staff will remove the signs. The person also will receive a note telling them who Grinched them. The program is $15 and is a fundraiser to support youth programs.

You can “Grinch” people Dec. 11-23. Call 309-732-7275 or register online at www.rigov.org/ePark.

Treat your furry friend to a Holiday Pup Pack. Each pack contains one do-it-yourself dog toy, one dog art project, and a special treat for your dog. Register to pick up a pack for $15, or have it delivered for $20. For more information visit www.rigov.org/ePark or call 309-732-7275.

Family activity packs include an ornament craft, a hand-print craft, two holiday games, and a goodie bag. Register for pickup for $20 or have it delivered to your door for $25. For more information, visit www.rigov.org/ePark or call 309-732-7275.

A free virtual Holiday Hoedown will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, with Kevin Horton. Guitarist and singer Horton started playing at the age of seven with his dad. The bulk of his time was playing with Southern Thunder and the Wilson Brothers Band in the Quad Cities. He has opened for Johnny Cash, Randy Travis, Roger Miller, Bobby Bare & Mickey Gilley, among others.

The free concert will be streamed live on the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RockIslandParksandRec. Virtual donations will be accepted to benefit the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Foundation’s youth financial assistance program, to help youth participate in sports, summer camps, and programming through the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department.

Holiday gift cards also are available.