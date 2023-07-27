On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Rock Island police began an investigation into a suspicious death in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

Sushi M. Staples

At approximately 7:29 p.m., 37-year-old Sushi M. Staples was taken into custody for Concealment of Death and Obstruction of Justice, police said in a Thursday release.

Staples was transported to the Rock Island County Jail to be held pending a first court appearance on these charges.

Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said the deceased person is a John Doe (age unknown), and an autopsy will be performed Friday morning. He will likely identify the man tomorrow.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Further details regarding this incident will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.