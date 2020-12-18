Rock Island sets Christmas tree collection, refuse pickup, office hours

The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from Dec. 28-Jan. 8, 2021.

Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on the residents’ garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pickup Christmas tree

During the weeks of December 21, 2020, and December 28, 2020, refuse collection will be on schedule Monday through Thursday. The rest of the week it will be one day late and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule.

The Drop-Off Center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open on Saturday.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, and Friday, Jan. 1.