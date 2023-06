As you head out the door this morning, temps will be in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s across the QCA. Clouds will win out the day and we are tracking the chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s.

Once the cold front pushes through the QCA temps will cool into the lower 60’s tonight and highs will only top out in the lower 80’s tomorrow. We will start the day cloudy with a slim chance for a shower. Clouds clear out in the afternoon and sunshine returns!