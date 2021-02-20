Scott County auditor announces in-person early voting for March 2 Special Elections

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz has announced in-person absentee ballots for the March 2 Special Elections are available in the auditor’s office beginning Monday.
The auditor’s office will conduct special elections for the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts for revenue purpose statements, and for the Eastern Iowa Community College District for a bond referendum.
In-person absentee voting will be available only at the auditor’s office on the fifth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. March 1.
She also announced that mail-in ballots for these elections have been mailed and voters who requested ballots by mail will receive them soon.