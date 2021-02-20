Scott County auditor announces in-person early voting for March 2 Special Elections

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in the general election, in Adel, Iowa. County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night, Nov. 3 deadline to have those votes tabulated. Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday, morning Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz has announced in-person absentee ballots for the March 2 Special Elections are available in the auditor’s office beginning Monday.

The auditor’s office will conduct special elections for the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts for revenue purpose statements, and for the Eastern Iowa Community College District for a bond referendum.

In-person absentee voting will be available only at the auditor’s office on the fifth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. March 1.

She also announced that mail-in ballots for these elections have been mailed and voters who requested ballots by mail will receive them soon.