Good Wednesday morning. It’s going to be warm again with highs getting into the mid 70’s. A few rain showers will be possible this afternoon but not expected to see a lot of rain from this. Things turn breezy tomorrow but highs will once again be mild tomorrow.

With the gusty northerly flow, it will drop temps from the 70’s to the mid 50’s on Friday. Lows Friday are expected to fall down to the mid 30’s. Saturday night will also be cold but then we rebound back into the mid 60’s on Sunday.