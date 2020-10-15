Silvis man accused of driving car reported stolen in Montana

A Silvis man faces a felony charge of first-degree theft after Davenport police say he was driving a car reported stolen in Montana.

Kyle Daniel Floyd, 37, was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Floyd was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion while police conducted a suspicious-person/vehicle investigation shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station on the 21000 block of Brady Street, Davenport.

The vehicle, valued at more than $28,000, was reported stolen out of Missoula on Sept. 14.

Floyd also had a warrant out of Rock Island County. His arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 5 in Scott County Court.