St. Ambrose theater, KALA-FM earn national award for radio drama

The St. Ambrose University Theatre Department and KALA-FM, the public radio station on campus, combined to claim a first-place national award at the annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System conference held Saturday.

The award for the Best Radio Drama honored the Theatre Department’s fall 2020 performance of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, “An Enemy of the People,” a news release says. Because the need for masking and social distancing because of COVID-19 protocols prohibited a stage performance, director and theater professor Corinne Johnson, PhD, accepted a longstanding invitation from KALA station manager David Baker (’88) to perform a presentation for radio broadcast on KALA.

The St. Ambrose submission won first-place honors over nominated performances by the University of Virginia, the Kansas University, DePaul University, Montclair State University and Chapman University.

It marked the second straight first place award for KALA: Sharon (Adasme) Bentley ’20 won the Best Newscast award a year ago.

“We’re delighted,” Johnson said of the national honor for her actors, who adapted to a new way of performing and learned new ways of conveying characters and emotions. “It was a wonderful experience.”

The SAU radio play also was honored as an invited submission at the virtual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region IV in January.

In casting for the radio play, Johnson said she turned her back to the actors to better understand the range of voices and to be certain each voice was distinctive enough to be recognized in character by listeners.

The cast included December graduate T.J. Green ’20, seniors Luke Peterson, Anthony Duckett, Tyler Hughes and Niki Dewitt and sophomores Peyton Reese and Quinnie Rodman.

The award is especially welcome for a theater department in transition. Although the theater major will be discontinued, Paul Koch, PhD, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said theater education will be ongoing and annual performances will remain a staple St. Ambrose activity.

“St. Ambrose continues in its commitment to sustain our ability to offer theater programming, including main stage and studio theater productions along with a strong minor in theater,” Koch said. “These opportunities allow for the ongoing participation of not only students who seek academic credit in theater, but also those who want to participate because of their love for the craft. Financial aid geared toward theater participation will continue.”