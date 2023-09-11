There’s a new development in the Henry Dinkins murder trial that comes days before the judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict.

Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Local 4 News learned Dinkins wrote a letter to the judge. The letter is handwritten and dated September 4, 2023, and it is three pages long. The date of the letters is a few days after closing arguments in his murder trial. Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial.

The letter begins with “I am writing you with urgency attention that the state has used deception and sabotaged this whole case to fit their opinion of a theory, which I have proof if given the opportunity to show you their lack of honesty to the courts and the public.”

Dinkins continued in the letter to challenge whether his legal team was given proper access to evidence in the case. So far, there has been no response from the judge.