Sterling woman charged with domestic battery

A Sterling woman was charged with domestic battery earlier this week following an arrest made by Illinois State Police officials.

A trooper responded to a local area police department at approximately 6:06 p.m. Monday for a report of domestic battery.

During the investigation, the trooper learned Lydia Rodekamp, 63, had battered her victim.

Rodekamp was taken into custody at the station without incident.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of domestic battery that same day.

Rodekamp was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where she awaits a bond hearing.

No further information is available at this time.