Students explore career options at Career Night Expo in Davenport

Dozens of students and parents explored different career and technical education opportunities in Davenport at this year’s Career Night Expo.



The expo shows students different career options they have once they graduate from high school.



This is the second year that Davenport Community School District Career and Technical Education programs hosts this type of event.



Students along with their parents were able to talk to different companies that are in the Quad Cities like John Deere.



This year’s keynote speaker was best- selling author and Forbes writer Mark C. Perna.



“I want people to understand how they can connect with them, how they can engage and actually get them to move further and faster in pursuing whatever they want to accomplish based on their own unique talents and ability,” said Perna.

Career Night Expo will be held again next year in December.