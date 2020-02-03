Sudlow Intermediate School raise money through dodge ball tournament

Sudlow Intermediate School hosted their seventh annual Dodge ball tournament.



This year they had a total of 22 boy teams and 5 girl teams.



All of the money raised at the tournament will be going toward school uniforms, along with a washer and dryer and updating the school’s library.



“Last year we actually had two sponsors this year we have four sponsors so we’ve doubled up on what we’ve had for sponsorships so we definitely see a great opportunity to continue to drive that and bring some more great things to the school,” said Nick Cox, Dodgeball Chair.



This is one of the many events that the PTA sponsors throughout the year.