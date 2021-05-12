The Economic Impact of Quad City Breweries

This week is the Quad Cities craft beer week. 17 breweries in the area will be highlighted for their craft beer. President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Herrell says the breweries are a great advantage for tourism as they allow tourists to get connected with the community. It also helps with economic development in the area. “Typically, communities that do well in economic development have very strong vibrant craft breweries,” Herrell said. Nonetheless, an opportunity to support some small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.