On Sunday afternoon the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities held a free fresh produce drive.



They’ve been hosting these food drives monthy and have seen more people show up as the pandemic continues.



Tim Aldeman was one of many who went to the food drive.



“It’s a blessing with everything going on with COVID and everything all families are struggling right now financially this is a great help to everybody here in the Quad Cities,” said Aldeman. “It’s been very good for us at times and we’re just doing the best that we can like everyone else.”



According to the organizers this month they helped about 350 families.



“This time we have more families more cars came in earlier we found the first person come at 12 p.m,” said Bachir Djehiche. “The pandemic get worst these times things are getting to shut down maybe that’s the reason more people we received and we received a lot of calls and they ask for different type of help.”



The next fresh produce drive will be held in December.