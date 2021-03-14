Kids get in the easter spirit early this weekend searching for eggs in the pool.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center held an Underwater Egg Hunt for children.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic but organizers brought it back this year.



Nikki Carr is the Community Recreation Manager and said group sizes were smaller compared to other years.



“We offered it in small groups this year we have things spaced out we don’t have some attractions like the Easter bunny isn’t here there might be too much crowding for that so some things are a little different but the event it’s self is still the same,” said Carr.



William Deaner was one of many children to join in on the fun.



“I have to pick eggs and they were full of water I thought there was candy in it,” said Deaner. “I was not going underwater I was just getting eggs and I got so many eggs.”



Dawn Deaner said she was glad to take her kids to the Underwater Egg Hunt.



“The kids love it, it’s very unique and something different that not many places have I believe,” said Deaner. “I feel like with the pandemic everything I feel more comfortable so that didn’t bother me at all and they have a good time and they need to get out and do something like that.”



The hunt was $7 per child and all of the money raised will be going back to the center.