The search is still on for a local woman trying to find her son.



Ryan Muckelson was last seen January 19th in Rock Island.



His mother Jennifer Muckelson Mauman says his 36th birthday was last week, the family hopes someone will come forward with information about him.



“We’re trying to put out a billboard in that neighborhood of Ryan so that people still have to look at it there’s someone out there that knows something there’s more people out there that know they just don’t want to come forward which is sad,” said Muckelson-Nauman.



If you have any information call the police department.