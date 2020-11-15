Thomson prison union wants COVID-19 measures

The AFGE Local 4070 Council of Prison Locals 33, AFL-CIO, USP Thomson, is asking for COVID-19 measures.

Jon Zumkehr, president of the AFGE Local 4070, USP Thomson, sent a press release about the COVID-19 outbreak at the prison.

“According to the BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) website, we have over 181 inmate positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 staff cases,” Zumkehr says in the release.

“At USP Thomson we have a staffing crisis as well as COVID-19 crisis, with over 195 positive cases of COVID-19. We are currently short 162 custody staff, putting us at a 55% staffing shortage in custody.”

The union is concerned that the administration continues to run visitation during the outbreak, “putting the public and officers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Because of critically low staffing numbers, Zumkehr asks to “stop all unnecessary movement until we can contain the current outbreak. Due to UPS Thomson being the lowest staffed prison in the BOP, Local 4070 has requested 25% retention for all staff.”

To see more about prison COVID-19 numbers, visit https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/