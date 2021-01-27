Three businesses in Galesburg are looking out for other businesses in the city.



They bought a total of $6,000 worth of gift cards from different restaurants in the city, their goal is to help local businesses .

Jesus Valdez is the owner of Coney Island and said he’s glad that his restaurant was chosen to be part of the project, which will give out free gift cards to those who like a video on social media.

“We were very excited I mean we’re glad that local businesses are helping us out,” said Valdez.

Mechanical Service Inc., Holt Supply and Leasing Specialists Inc. in Galesburg partnered up to help out 26 business in Galesburg and surrounding areas.

“Support the folks that support us as far as local community not just in the Galesburg community but also in the surrounding communities so anybody that we thought was locally owned that we could help out in tough times we thought that would be a good plan,” said Aaron Thiel, Holt Supply Branch Manager.

They’re using social media to get people to participate in the gift card giveaways.

“You like and comment on that post and you like the restaurant that day and you’ll be entered at that point and time for a chance to win the gift card for that restaurant,” said Blake Benedict, Mechanical Service Inc., Vice President. “The overall reactions were really good and it was nice to see and help out.”

Valdez said having the community’s support has helped them during the pandemic

“What really helped us was the community if it wasn’t for local people stopping in and for the businesses that stopped in, a lot of businesses bought food for their employees like a lot of big orders so all of that help us quite a bit,” said Valdez.



The gift card giveaways will be going on for the next four weeks.