Preliminary info continues to stream in from the National Weather Service in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado outbreak…

And the tornado that impacted Grand Mound and Charlotte (Iowa) has a preliminary rating of EF-2.

We have video of this storm damage here at ourquadcities.com and it will be seen on Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10.

Here’s info on the path this tornado took – and this info is still considered preliminary thought it has been quality controlled by the NWS.