Good morning and happy Thursday! It will be another hot day and we are starting off warm this morning. Temps out of the door are in the upper 60’s and temps will climb into the lower 90’s. You may also notice a tad more humidity today and this will lead to the ignition of showers and storms this afternoon.

Expect to see similar conditions heading into your Friday. When storms fire up this afternoon and Friday afternoon heavy downpours will be expected. There isn’t a ton of movement in our atmosphere so storms could stay in place for over an hour.

We dry out over the weekend but we will remain hot with sunny skies.