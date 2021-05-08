Trade-in value surging as vehicle shortage has dealers eager to buy your car

Vehicle owners can get a significant amount of cash right now for their ride.

That’s because a microchip shortage has dealerships struggling to keep enough inventory on their lots.

It may take longer because of the ongoing microchip shortage.

Orders for new cars are taking three to four months to come in.

Some Quad City auto dealers tell us, they don’t expect their supply to be fully back to normal until later this year or early 2022.

Despite that, some car brands doubled their sales in April from the same month a year ago.

Green Family Auto in East Moline and Courtesy Car City in Moline tell us how they’re handling the shortage and seeing a high demand. You can find out more in the video above.