Transgender students are now eligible for financial assistance in Illinois

Transgender students in Illinois once disqualified from getting financial aid can now apply for it for the first time.



The new law was signed by Governor Pritzker, which will make it easier for transgender students to go to college.



Chase Norris is the Executive Director at Clock Inc. a LGBT community center in Rock Island and he said the new law will help students pursue a higher education.



“After approving this law I think it opens up the door for a lot more people that it’s an option where if they didn’t have any sort of financial assistant they may not even question and now they have a bunch of opportunities,” said Norris.



Alex Foster is a transgender student who said he was glad to hear about the new law.



“It make me feel more accepted and validated,” said Foster.



Chase is glad that the transgender community will be able to get a higher education without stressing about financial assistance.