It’s one of the top 5 most important forecasts of the year – Trick-Or-Treat night!

And you can count on pretty decent weather this year in the Quad Cities for our Monday night trick-or-treat fun!

After a cloudy start things will be clearing out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable with readings falling from the 60s into the 50s. The sun will set around 6 p.m.

The normal high right now is in the upper 50s, so our Halloween will technically be a few degrees above normal in 2022. The high should be right around 64°. The warmest Halloween ever? 85° back in 1950.