Two more cultivation centers get approved to grow cannabis

The Illinois Department of Agriculture this week approved two cultivation centers to grow cannabis for adult-use purposes.

Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna and GTI Rock Island, LLC are now licensed, along with seven other centers, to start growing for adult-use purposes.

According to the department, as of now, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth.

An upcoming phase will have more opportunities for social equity applicants to open cultivation.

“These centers are already hard at work in advance of legalization in January and the department looks forward to continuing to review additional applications as they come in,” said Jeff Cox, IDOA Medicinal Plants Bureau Chief.

Illinois will legalize recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Seven other cultivation centers licensed for adult- growth:

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet

• Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora

• PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight

• PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest

• Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry

License applications for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through IDOA on Jan.7th.