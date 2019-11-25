U.S. Department of Transportation issues an extension on $117M federal funding

An extension was issued for $177 million in Federal Railroad Administration funding for the Amtrak route between Chicago and Moline until December 31, 2024.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos announced the extension on Nov. 15, Friday in Washington, D.C. The members had sent a letter to D.O.T. urging it to extend the deadline for Illinois to use the $177 million in FRA funding that was secured in fiscal year 2010.

“Funding is a critical component to the entire project,” said the Quad Cities Chamber’s Director of Government Affairs Tyler Power. The Chamber has been advocating for the project for 10-plus years.

“Previously the federal funding has been in place through January 1st 2020, and now that has been extended through the end of 2024. All the partners have reaffirmed their commitment, and dollars, to this project. they see the value in the project as does the quad cities chamber,” Power added.

On the next step for the project, Power said as soon as an agreement is achieved between the State of Illinois and the railroad company, construction will begin shortly.



