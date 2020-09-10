United Way Quad Cities gives $2.3 million to 37 nonprofits

United Way Quad Cities has issued $2.3 million in grants to 37 Quad-City nonprofit agencies.

“We’re able to make these investments thanks to the generosity of over 12,000 Quad Citizens,” said United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “Because of their contributions, there will be more kids prepared to succeed in school, more adults with the skills needed for a quality job that enables them to be financially stable and more families who will have the supports and services they need to live healthy and safe lives.”

The grants, approved by the United Way board of directors, are part of the organization’s Community Impact Fund. The awards are for a 10-month funding cycle designed to advance United Way’s priorities to strengthen education, income and health outcomes – “the building blocks of opportunity,” said Gellerman.

Grant awards and focus areas include:

Education: $578,269 – quality early care and education, and youth development

Income: $231,308 – workforce development and financial stability

Health: $693,922 – trauma care and mental health

Essential needs: $809,576 – housing stability, food security and hygiene needs.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down,” said United Way Quad Cities Board Chair Linda Bowers. “Our nonprofits have been significantly impacted and, like our business sector, have had to re-imagine how they serve the people and our community. The need is great, and we wish we could have provided more resources to help more individuals who have the odds stacked against them.”



Earlier this year, United Way awarded $100,000 in grants to 13 agencies to assist with the response and recovery of the immediate impact of COVID-19.

United Way Quad Cities funding is awarded through an open and competitive grant process. Nearly 100 community volunteers, oriented to assess how well requests fit within United Way’s strategic framework to improve lives and community conditions, reviewed applications. They make funding recommendations to the United Way Quad Cities Board of Directors, who ultimately approves the grants. United Way monitors its investments for results, outcomes and impact.

Grant recipients include:

Alternatives – Quad Cities Open Network

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Bethany for Children & Families

Black Hawk College-Adult Education

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley

Café on Vine

Center for Youth and Family Solutions

Community Health Care

Child Abuse Council

Christian Care

Community Action of Eastern IA

Family Resources

Goodwill of the Heartland

Handicapped Development Center

HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid

Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG), Inc.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Marriage & Family Counseling Service

One Eighty

Prairie State Legal Aid

Project NOW, Inc.

QC Haven of Hope

Safer Foundation

Scott County Family Y

SAL Family & Community Services

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

The Martin Luther King Center Jr. Center

Transitions Mental Health Services

Two Rivers YMCA

United Township High School

Vera French Foundation

World Relief

WQPT

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County

YouthHope

YWCA Quad Cities

To learn more about the United Way, visit www.unitedwayqc.org. #UnitedWayQC