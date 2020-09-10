United Way Quad Cities gives $2.3 million to 37 nonprofits

United Way Quad Cities has issued $2.3 million in grants to 37 Quad-City nonprofit agencies.
“We’re able to make these investments thanks to the generosity of over 12,000 Quad Citizens,” said United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “Because of their contributions, there will be more kids prepared to succeed in school, more adults with the skills needed for a quality job that enables them to be financially stable and more families who will have the supports and services they need to live healthy and safe lives.”
The grants, approved by the United Way board of directors, are part of the organization’s Community Impact Fund. The awards are for a 10-month funding cycle designed to advance United Way’s priorities to strengthen education, income and health outcomes – “the building blocks of opportunity,” said Gellerman.
Grant awards and focus areas include:
Education: $578,269 – quality early care and education, and youth development
Income: $231,308 – workforce development and financial stability
Health: $693,922 – trauma care and mental health
Essential needs: $809,576 – housing stability, food security and hygiene needs.
“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down,” said United Way Quad Cities Board Chair Linda Bowers. “Our nonprofits have been significantly impacted and, like our business sector, have had to re-imagine how they serve the people and our community. The need is great, and we wish we could have provided more resources to help more individuals who have the odds stacked against them.”
Earlier this year, United Way awarded $100,000 in grants to 13 agencies to assist with the response and recovery of the immediate impact of COVID-19.
United Way Quad Cities funding is awarded through an open and competitive grant process. Nearly 100 community volunteers, oriented to assess how well requests fit within United Way’s strategic framework to improve lives and community conditions, reviewed applications. They make funding recommendations to the United Way Quad Cities Board of Directors, who ultimately approves the grants. United Way monitors its investments for results, outcomes and impact.
Grant recipients include:
Alternatives – Quad Cities Open Network
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
Bethany for Children & Families
Black Hawk College-Adult Education
Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
Café on Vine
Center for Youth and Family Solutions
Community Health Care
Child Abuse Council
Christian Care
Community Action of Eastern IA
Family Resources
Goodwill of the Heartland
Handicapped Development Center
HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid
Humility Homes & Services, Inc.
Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG), Inc.
Junior Achievement of the Heartland
Marriage & Family Counseling Service
One Eighty
Prairie State Legal Aid
Project NOW, Inc.
QC Haven of Hope
Safer Foundation
Scott County Family Y
SAL Family & Community Services
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
The Martin Luther King Center Jr. Center
Transitions Mental Health Services
Two Rivers YMCA
United Township High School
Vera French Foundation
World Relief
WQPT
Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County
YouthHope
YWCA Quad Cities
