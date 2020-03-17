Unity Point Health – Trinity restricting visitors, limiting public entrances

Unity Point Health – Trinity is implementing visitor restrictions and limiting public entrances at its area hospitals.

Effective immediately and until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff and the community, all routine visiting at the hospitals is suspended, except for the following exceptions:

Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parents, or guardians.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

In all cases, a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Visitors that are allowed must stay in the patient’s room during their visit and once they leave the patient room, they must leave the hospital.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

In addition, Trinity hospitals will begin limiting public entryways to further protect patients and the community.