University of Iowa Hospital treating COVID-19 patient

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they are treating a patient with COVID-19. The patient is in isolation away from other patients and those caring for this individual are properly protected.

The hospital was aware of the patient’s condition so the appropriate precautions were in place when they arrived. The hospital continues to follow the advice of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Iowa Department of Public Health, and the hospital’s clinical experts.

The hospital is taking all precautions to make sure patients, staff, trainees and visitors are safe, which may include additional visitor restrictions and screening those who enter the hospital. Currently, visitors are limited to two adult (age 18 and older) per patient in most circumstances.