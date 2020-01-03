Veterinarian talks about pets being exposed to marijuana

There’s a lot to consider now that pot is legal in Illinois, but it could be dangerous for your pets.



A veterinarian from the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities said the effect on pets depends on how much they get exposed to.



Doctor Laura Crow said that if dogs or cats are exposed to marijuana it can be in their system anywhere between 30 minutes to 12 hours depending on their exposure to the drug.



“It takes a very small amount of exposure for a dog or cat to have symptoms verse a person even per body weight they seem to be more sensitive to the affects of THC,” said Dr. Crow.



She also suggest taking your pet to their veterinarian immediately if they’re exposed to the drug.