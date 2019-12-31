Walking home from work almost cost a man his life

A simple walk home almost turns deadly for a man in Silvis.



Mike Brown was walking home after work like normal but this time doing it on a cold night almost cost him his life.



Now his family is struggling with the medical bills since he doesn’t have any medical insurance.



His wife Jessica Brown still remembers the night her husband Mike went to the hospital after he complained about his chest pain.



“His lung collapsed he went almost all day without realizing he had a collapse lung, he went into the ER on Friday about 6:30 to 7 o’clock,” said Brown. “They did chest X-Rays and all of that that’s what determined he had a collapsed lung.”



Mike is now back home in Silvis with his wife and their three children.



“They haven’t quite understood the whole issue that their dad has been through they just know he’s got a boo-boo,” said Brown.



The couple is struggling to paying their bills.



“His ER bill is more than likely gonna be around 10 grand,” said Brown.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Mike’s medical bills.