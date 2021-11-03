WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From right to left) Cameron Ballard, 35; Kelston Bogguess, 32.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Cameron Ballard, 35, 6-feet-2 inches tall, 300 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by East Moline Police for first degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Christian Rex on Sept. 29, 2021.

Corey Still, 47, 5-feet-8 inches tall, 188 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.