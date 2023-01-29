Wapello Iowa stand up because Trenton Massner is having a rock star week.

The Western Illinois guard fouled himself in the national spotlight then gave everyone an encore.

Massner dropped a program-best 46 points against North Dakota, landing on Scott Van Pelt’s best thing I saw today segment on Monday. In that win over North Dakota, the senior also set a record for made threes.



In the Leathernecks next game, he wasn’t done, hitting the game-winner to beat South Dakota, extending their win streak to four games.



To make it even more special, his high school coach was there to see it all.

I’m glad I could have a good performance for him because he’s helped me so much. He’s put so much time in to me even outside of basketball as a father figure whether it was helping with landscaping or riding around in his car just talking about life and basketball,” Massner said. “He’s always been there for me and it was cool for him to be here. Just a proud moment for him and for me because he is what got me here. I’m sure it’s been the talk of the town. I’m glad it happened to me but it could’ve been anyone so if it were someone else, I would be pulling for them like they were pulling for me. That’s what’s good about being from a small community. Everybody cares about everybody. Everybody I talked to family wise was so surprised how hard my teammates tried to get me the ball when they knew I had it going. I was so thankful for that because they’ve could’ve just played it like a normal game but noticed I was playing well. “