Warren visits Davenport over the weekend

The Iowa Caucus is only a few days away and on Sunday morning presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned in the Quad Cities.



The Town Hall Meeting was held at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport.



The gym was filled with supporters of the senator.



She talked about the key parts of her platform like eliminating private health care and climate change.



“Make our farmers part of the climate solution make it financially possible for sustainable farming for farming that captures carbon we can make this work for our farmers we can be on the front line in helping us repair this planet,” said Warren.



Warren also said that no matter who wins the democratic nominee she will back them.