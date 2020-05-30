We have liftoff of SpaceX Crew Demo-2!

Earlier today, May 30th, Space X’s Falcon 9 launched from Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The original launch time was set for Wednesday but was scrubbed due to weather. This afternoon at 2:22 Central Time was the first backup launch time. It was questionable whether or not the launch would happen due to weather violations again.

But the lift off of the Falcon 9 rocket was a success this afternoon, carrying the Dragon capsule Endeavor with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station!

Of which will be visible this evening from 10:25 to 10:28. The skies are looking to be clear for viewing of the fly by!

Tomorrow morning the Dragon capsule is expected to dock with the International Space Station early tomorrow morning at 9:29 AM Central Time. You can watch it live from NASA’s live stream at www.nasa.gov/nasalive.