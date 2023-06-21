Temperatures out the door this morning are feeling like summer as we range from the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. 90’s are on tap again with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you apply sunscreen as sunburns could occur in 20 minutes today.

The next few days will be hot with highs in the 90’s with wall-to-wall sunshine. The warmest day of the week is looking to be on Saturday with highs in the mid 90’s.

Our next chance for showers will be Saturday night into Sunday as a system will track across the Midwest. This is still fluid so we will keep you updated as we get closer.