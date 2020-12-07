Woman arrested for driving drunk in Henderson County

On Sunday around 12:50 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to complaint of a possible drunk driver that was traveling north on Illinois Route 164 out of Gladstone.

Deputies located the reported vehicle traveling west on Illinois Route 164 at County Road 1500E near Oquawka.

Christine L. Millard, 51, of Oquawka, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Millard posted bond and has a court date of January 13, 2021.

The Henderson Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oquawka Police Department.