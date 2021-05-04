Woman faces charges in 2 counties after vehicle strikes, becomes entangled in power pole wire

An Illinois woman is facing multiple charges in two counties after her vehicle struck and became entangled in power pole wire.

A deputy from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident around 11:08 a.m. Monday at the 100 block of North 9th Street in Oquawka, a news release says.

Crews from Biggsville Ambulance Service and the Oquawka Fire Protection District also arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the driver of a 2013 Ram truck pulled onto a boulevard before striking a power pole guy-wire.

The driver then backed up, causing the pole’s guy-wire to get tangled between the front passenger fender and passenger side quarter panel of the truck, causing damages to the quarter panel.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 48-year-old Holly P. Braun, of Oquawka.

Braun was arrested for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

She was also arrested on two Warren County misdemeanor warrants.

Braun was transported to the Henderson County Jail to be booked in and processed.

The deputy gave Braun a notice to appear on her local charges.

Braun was then transported to the Warren County Jail.