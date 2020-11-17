WQPT hosts online screening of “The Gene” and discussion with director

WQPT, Quad Cities PBS, will host a special online screening and discussion with Jack Youngelson, the director of Ken Burns Presents: THE GENE: AN INTIMATE HISTORY at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event features a 45-minute screening of the film, with a discussion with the film’s director, Jack Youngelson, afterward. Youngelson will talk about the process of making “The Gene” and answer audience questions, a news release says.

Youngelson is a writer, director and producer. His work includes Ken Burns Presents: Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, The Push, and All In: The Fight for Democracy. He is the winner of many awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Ghosts of Abu Ghraib.

Participants may submit a question for Youngelson in advance by sending an email to WQPT’s Education Director Michael Carton at mt-carton@wiu.edu.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, visitwww.wqpt.org/thegene.

WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.