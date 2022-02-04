Do you know of a family who would like to attend the 2022 Mississippi Valley fair but – for whatever reason – is not able to?

You can nominate that family for the new “Fair Family of The Day” program: Mail a letter to the fair office at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA 52804, with why you feel the family deserves a day at the fair. Include your contact information along with the letter.

Mississippi Valley Fair management will choose six families, one for each day of the fair, to enjoy a day at the fair compliments of the Mississippi Valley Fair, Evans United Shows and 2022 daily fair sponsors.