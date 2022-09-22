Happy Friday eve and welcome to the 2022 fall season! We have kicked off this morning with cool temperatures and that will be the story for today. Highs today will top out in the mid 60’s which is about 10 degrees below average. The first day of fall will also feature a mostly sunny sky. Heading into the overnight hours, lows will turn chilly as most of the area will fall into the mid to upper 40’s.

Heading into Friday, we are tracking a few showers during the afternoon hours into the evening. A few showers could be around for Friday night football.

We climb back into the mid 70’s for the weekend, then we fall back down to the mid 60’s next week.