Huey Helicopter rides bring healing, camaraderie to veterans

A Vietnam era Huey Helicopter made it’s way to the Iowa this fall, giving rides to anyone who wanted one. For Joe Emerson, a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam war, flying it is like riding a bike.

The crew is a group of volunteer veterans, and the flights give them sense of camaraderie, even though they didn’t serve together.

It was a special moment for the bunch when they got to fly the helicopter over the Cy-Hawk game in Ames back in September. But the other moments have been special too, as it brings healing not only them, but the many veterans who came out to get a ride.