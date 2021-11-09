The Honor Flight means so much to QC veterans

The Honor Flight means so much for veterans, who went to Washington, D. C., to see different war memorials.

Visiting the memorials can be an emotional experience for many of them, and it may sometimes bring painful memories back for veterans.

Ruben Cuevas paid tribute to his father on the Honor Flight.

“He couldn’t make it. He was a World War II veteran. He was in the Army, so I’m wearing (clothing) in his honor on this trip to D.C.,” said Cuevas.

Eight years ago, Pamela took part in the Honor Flight. She did it to remember her dad, who died when she was 2.

“My father was missing in action/killed in action in Korea, so I never met him,” she said. “I wanted to come and see the memorial.”

Adrian Delgado said the Honor Flight was special for his family because of the health problems they went through last year.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. His loved one was sick last year just right after Thanksgiving. “So it’s just a miracle to be here. We weren’t so sure he was going to make it, so here we are. It’s fantastic. We can’t believe we’re all actually here together,” said Delgado.

The Honor Flight will be held again next year.