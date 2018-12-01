Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Video
Draft Day is here: Nashville takes center stage as NFL Draft weekend begins
Daddy daughter night brings dancing, face painting this February
Winter break fun at Rock Island Library
End-of-year financial goals for taxes, retirement funds
Catch best of holiday lights on tour of Quad Cities
More Video Headlines
“Annie” brings hard-knock life to stage
The King comes to the Quad Cities
Tips to prevent theft, stolen packages & danger during holiday shopping
500 poinsettias, lights & elves at the Vander Veer Conservatory this holiday season
Orpheum Theater brings ’40s nostalgia of Christmas radio
Omg! BeckyFest is back at the Rivercenter
MLK Center holds annual Christmas party to bring cheer to needy kids
QC Big Table results show community focused on economy, social inclusion
80,000 lights, hot cocoa at QC Botanical Center for Winter Nights Winter Lights
Fill the bowl to end hunger in the Quad Cities