Biden campaigns in Georgia as early voting in crucial senate runoffs begins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — “It’s time to stand up—take back our democracy,” President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Biden was back on the campaign trail in Atlanta, Georgia asking Georgians to send Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to join him in Washington.

“Come January 5th you gotta vote in record numbers again,” Biden adding. “I need two senators because I wanna get something done.”

Early voting started this week in the crucial senate runoffs for incumbent Republican Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. An election that will decide which party will have control of the Senate next year.

This was Biden’s first trip since the electoral college cemented his 2020 win. On Tuesday a key Republican on Capitol Hill acknowledged his win.

“Today I want to congratulate Joe Biden,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

But with President Trump continuing to question the election results, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler tweeted Tuesday that she won’t stop fighting for the President.

Loeffler doesn’t believe challenging the election will hurt turnout in her runoff race.

“Our message to voters is the same as President Trump’s is we need to get out and vote,” Loeffler said.

Former Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams said questioning the election process could discourage not only Republicans but all Georgians from voting.

“Their attack on the integrity of our elections is deeply problematic,” Abrams said.

Requests for mall in ballots in Georgia already topped 1 million and early voting continues for the next three weeks.